Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first film with an Asian superhero at the center and, as the teaser shows, it's one of the MCU's most action-packed origin stories to date. The film's title character, Shang-Chi, is a regular 20-something living in San Francisco with a complicated past. Shang-Chi spent his adolescence growing up in the shadow of his father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), and trained to become one of the most skilled assassins in the world. Now, as an adult, Shang-Chi has done his best to leave his past behind. But he'll soon learn that you can't just walk away from your family as he's drawn back into the web of his father's mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Disney dropped the first look at the upcoming blockbuster on Monday, coinciding with leading star Simu Liu's 32nd birthday. The actor explained that Marvel permitted him to debut the film's official poster on his social sites as a birthday present, but was surprised when the studio released the film's teaser as a birthday surprise for him! "THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," the star tweeted in response.

THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/j1FD3Frpoo — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Along with Liu and Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars a bevy of familiar faces, including Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend, Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. The film will be released in theaters on Sept. 3.

