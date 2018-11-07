Sinead O'Connor has a self-proclaimed "racist" view.

The controversial 51-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that, despite being "terribly sorry," she is "so racist."

"I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it," she wrote. "But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting."

I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

O'Connor continued her tweet storm by blasting Twitter for censoring hate speech and inviting people to "spank my a** and call me Fruity loops" if they think she's "crazy to care."

Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country #KKKINNEWTONARDSPICKETMOSQUETHEDAYIMADEMYSHAHDAHOWWEIRDISTHAT? — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Final word. If its 'Crazy' to care. Then by all means, spank my ass and call me Fruity loops : ) — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Many of O'Connor's followers were shocked by the tweets, with one declaring, "Hope you get some serious psychological help." The singer, who converted to Islam and now goes by Shuhada' Davitt, is unlikely to see the responses, though. Her Twitter bio states, "Replies to my tweets will not be read. Nor can you post on my page if I’m not following you. This is due to Islamophobia."

Hope you get some serious psychological help Sinead, you really need it. — Dylan (@Dylan__Dylan) November 6, 2018

O'Connor has long been a controversial figure. In 1992, she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II during her Saturday Night Live performance. Over the years she's had spats with Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian West and Arsenio Hall.

Last September, she opened up to Dr. Phil about suffering alleged sexual abuse by her mother as a child. The reveal came weeks after O'Connor posted a suicidal video from a hotel room.

In 2016, O'Connor was reported missing before later being found safe. Watch the video below for more on her Chicago, Illinois, disappearance:

