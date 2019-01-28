Singer Kelsy Karter Gets a Harry Styles Tattoo on Her Face!

Kelsy Karter's new tattoo is definitely a "Sign of the Times!"

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of her new ink, a face tattoo of Harry Styles. The tattoo takes up her entire cheek and features the former One Direction singer's head and neck.

In the caption of her announcement, Karter quoted Styles' ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

"Mama, look what i made me do," she wrote.

It seems Karter has had new ink on the brain for a while. Earlier this month she tweeted that she was "thinking of getting a bunch of baby tattoos today."

thinking of getting a bunch of baby tattoos today. maybe a ship, a lion cub, my dads signature? What else? — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 16, 2019

Karter's tribute to the One Direction singer is in honor of his upcoming 25th birthday on Feb. 1. Earlier this month, she tweeted: "Finally know what I'm getting Harry for his birthday."

Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday.... — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 18, 2019

Karter's Styles thirst goes back to as early as Sept. 2012, when she tweeted: "I am definitely also down with that Harry dude from One Direction's hair. He has some nice hair."

I am definitely also down with that Harry dude from One Direction's hair. He has some nice hair. — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) September 22, 2012

Since then, she has tweeted a ton about the singer, calling him "the best looking human on this planet" and even declaring she's "in love with Harry."

harry styles is the best looking human on this planet — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) September 12, 2018

Whoaaa im in love with harry so wild — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) October 29, 2018

In a July 2018 interview with i-D, Karter described her love for the 24-year-old "Carolina" musician.

"What I love about him from a professional standpoint is that he was the poppiest of pop stars, and then he went off on his own and made a classic rock album," she said. "For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn’t been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He’s introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make. For that, I’m really grateful."

"I also just want his career," she added. "I feel like I’m a female version. I actually moved to America to act, and music became my main thing. Rock ‘n’ roll is my passion. I really want to work with him. Let’s work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I’m getting a song on his album."

