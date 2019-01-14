Ariana Grande met someone else, and her name is Eevee!

The 25-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday night to show off a brand new tattoo of the Pokémon character, writing, "I've wanted this for so long, thank u sm."

The tattoo artist behind the ink, Kane Navasard, also shared his artwork on Instagram, writing, "For the best Pokémon trainer in the game, @arianagrande."

Eevee joins Grande's quickly growing roster of body art, which includes a recently inked crescent moon tattoo, which the "Thank U, Next" artist actually got in a joint tattoo session with her "Nonna," Marjorie Grande.

Check out Ari's new tattoo below!

Meanwhile, it's not just the tattoo parlor Grande's been frequenting as she continues to tease her upcoming "7 Rings" music video. She dropped another breadcrumb on Monday, which featured a snippet of a melody played on a synthesizer keyboard set to more imagery from the pink-tinged, sultry shoot.

We know so much, but so little ahead of the videos Friday release date! However it turns out, we can only hope it features a blooper reel as good as the one for "Thank U, Next."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Teases '7 Rings' Music Video With Sexy New Snaps

Ariana Grande Reveals Release Date for New Single '7 Rings'

Lindsay Lohan Talks 'Mean Girls' Sequel, Loving Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Tribute (Exclusive)

Related Gallery