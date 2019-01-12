Ariana Grande Teases '7 Rings' Music Video With Sexy New Snaps

Get ready for another major Ariana Grande music video!

Days after announcing her next single, “7 Rings,” the 25-year-old singer shared a slew of sultry pics and clips that appear to be of her upcoming visual. It all began on Friday, when Grande posted a group pic of herself rocking her signature ponytail and wearing a hot pink bra with a fur coat. She’s joined by pals Victoria Monét and Alexa Luria, who both don equally fabulous pink looks styled by Grande’s stylist Law Roach, who also shared the snap on his Instagram.

“💍💍💍 of 7,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress captioned the sexy Instagram shot.

On Saturday, Grande also shared a quick four-second clip of a group of ladies showing off their sparkly rings.

She also posted a black-and-white shot of herself, in which she’s wearing a black top, dark lipstick and has dramatic eye makeup on.

On Thursday, Grande revealed that her new track would be released on Jan. 18. Fans first speculated that the former Nickelodeon star would drop a track called "7 Rings" after spotting the phrase in her "Thank U, Next" music video, on the license plate of the car she was in during a Legally Blonde-inspired scene.

Fans quickly took to Twitter with questions about the meaning behind Grande's "7 Rings," to which she gladly offered some backstory.

“Well ............. 'twas a pretty rough day in NYC," she teased. "My friends took me to Tiffany's. We had too much champagne. I bought us all rings."

"It was very insane and funny," Grande continued. "On the way back to the stu njomza was like 'b***h, this gotta be a song lol.' So we wrote it that afternoon.”

