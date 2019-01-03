Ariana Grande's massive hit music video for her single "Thank U, Next" took the world by storm when it first dropped in late November, and now fans who've been clamouring for more are getting a seriously fun gift to kick off the new year.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer released a hilarious new video on YouTube, featuring some of the bloopers, outtakes and unused material from her homage-filled music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

The video starts off with a deleted scene, which was presumably cut for time, featuring Grande and guest star Jennifer Coolidge, recreating another classic scene from Legally Blonde, in which Coolidge's Paulette goes to get her beloved dog back from her ex-husband's trailer.

With Grande in the role of Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods (although she refers to herself directly as Ariana Grande), the scene lovingly recreates the iconic scene with a twist that was perfect for the music video.

Following the fun deleted scene is a montage of outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage that shows just how much fun Grande and her star-studded cast seemed to have bringing the video to life.

From a bunch of outtakes of Kris Jenner playing the other-enthusiastic Mean Girls mom to Grande palling around with her Victorious co-star Matt Bennett while brushing their teeth together, this blooper reel is a great companion piece to the lighthearted music video's pitch-perfect recreations of beloved rom-com classics.

Grande teased the deleted scene with Coolidge when she shared a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the video two days after it dropped, where fans got to see footage of the crew shooting the interaction.

That wasn't the only scene that didn't end up making its way into the video. Although it contains several memorable moments from Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Mean Girls -- including the iconic Christmas performance -- Davis told ET in December that they intended to shoot yet another cherished scene, but ran out of time.

"There was one scene I remember we wanted to do, and when we got down to the schedule, and being like, 'How much can we fit into a shooting day?' That's when things started to get cut, and it was the backstage moment before the Santa dance," Davis shared. "I remember as a girl being like, 'Those lips! That lip gloss!' There was never enough. And her and I were very much on the same page, like, 'The lip gloss!' And even in my breakdown for the first AD of what was in the scene, I was like, 'Lip gloss!' And that one got cut, just because there was just no time in that shooting day."

For more on the epic "Thank U, Next" production, check out the video below.

