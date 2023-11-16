Kody Brown's exes are calling out some discrepancies in his vision for dividing the family's property on Coyote Pass. In ET's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek clip, Meri Brown sits down with Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, to discuss the potential to build on the Flagstaff, Arizona, location.

Discussion of a Brown family compound on Coyote Pass has been ongoing for years, with many fans and even members of the family skeptical that it will ever happen.

The property has not been paid off and since the original idea, Christine Brown has left Kody, Janelle Brown has separated from him, and Meri's relationship has remained estranged.

During their chat, Kody reveals that Christine gave him and Robyn her portion of the property in exchange for the value of her home when she left him in 2021. Kody declares that he will take on that property, giving him and Robyn a combined eight shares in the property while Meri has two and Janelle has four.

TLC

"Because of things that have gone on in the family, I'm not going to give the lot to any wife," Kody says of Christine's former parcel.

"It seems he's already made the decision and I don't think that's fair because regardless of the fact that he and I haven't had a relationship for, you know, eight or 10 years or however long it's been, I'm still part of the family and I still financially put into it," Meri explains in her confessional interview. "And so I deserve to have some of the property and not just what he decides I'm worthy of."

Meri also highlights the unfairness to Kody and Robyn, saying, "This is just weird to me that you two get eight together, four and four, Janelle gets four and I get two."

In her confessional interview, Janelle also notes that she's brought the topic of the property division up to Kody "several times."

TLC

"I'm not really quite sure how come we're not dividing this equally," Janelle says. "Well, he's like, 'Well, you're going to still get your four acres.' And I'm like, 'OK, but there's 14 acres.'"

Janelle adds, "I think it's time that we have a real appraisal and decide what the value is and what's fair for all four of us."

Kody notes in his own confessional interview that Meri has one child -- Leon Brown, whom she shares with Kody -- but that in total he has 18 children.

"I wanted to keep the lot with the pond to be for the whole family, because the whole family kind of understands that Meri doesn't want to really -- you know, this is from living with her -- she doesn't really want to share resources," Kody claims.

TLC

The current season of Sister Wives was filmed in mid-2022. At the time, Meri was struggling with deciding whether or not to stay with Kody after he confessed that there was no hope of rekindling their romantic relationship. In early 2023, Meri and Kody publicly announced that they have "permanently terminated" their spiritual marriage.

His only remaining relationship is with Robyn.

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: