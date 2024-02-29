Christine Brown is continuing to live her best life with her new husband, David Woolley! The Sister Wives star recently enjoyed a picturesque getaway to the Dominican Republic and continued to share beautiful photos from the trip on Instagram this week.

"We were in Punta cana last week on a trip we won and @david__woolley woke me up to go to the beach and take a photo with him of a sunrise with palm trees. #epic #moments #truestory #puntacana #loveofmylife," the reality star captioned a stunning sunrise beach pic.

In the photo, the newlywed couple cuddles close to one another with Christine barefoot and makeup-free in the sand and the ocean, palm trees, and rising sun coming up behind them.

Christine's sister wife and friend, Janelle Brown, liked the photo of the two.

The TLC star previously shared photos of their mud-filled off-roading adventure in Punta Cana, writing, "Sometimes life gets messy, and sometimes you gotta just embrace it!!"

Christine and David tied the knot in October 2023 after meeting online in late 2022. David marked Christine's first romance after her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown. Christine was the first of the sister wives to leave Kody, with Janelle and Meri Brown following suit shortly after. Robyn Brown is Kody's only remaining wife. He shares six children with Christine, six with Janelle, and one with Meri.

RELATED CONTENT: