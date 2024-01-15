Things got a little PG-13 on Sunday's conclusion of TLC's two-part Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding special. Christine Brown and David Woolley finally tied the knot with a sweet foot-popping kiss (on his part) in front of family and friends.

And the mother of six and ex-wife of Kody Brown wasn't shy about packing on the PDA with her new husband.

At the couple's reception in Moab, Utah, Christine got frisky in front of her sister wife, Janelle Brown, and their kiddos, when she gave David a lap dance in a racy moment on the dance floor.

"The best was looking over seeing Janelle's face and my mom's face," Christine quipped to David in a confessional interview. "I didn't realize my mom was right there and Janelle was right there. And then all of our kids were right there."

TLC

Of the moment, Christine added, "I guess it was a bit much for some of them, but I didn't care."

David's son-in-law, Corbin, who oversaw the ceremony, also quipped of the moment, "It's hard to believe that she was raised religious for so many years. I think they kind of forgot people were there."

Janelle, who split from Kody in 2022, admitted that the lap dance was a lot for her to take in.

TLC

"I have to say that was a little weird for me. I was like, 'That's weird,' and my kids were like, 'That's kind of weird, Mom,'" she noted. "But whatever. It's their wedding. Whatever was going on between them, it's great. It's great!"

Janelle also praised the couple's open affection during the special, saying, "To me the fact that they are obviously, openly affectionate with each other is almost like the healing balm that kind of soothes that wound that Kody inflicted."

RELATED CONTENT: