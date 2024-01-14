Kody Brown did his best to maintain a positive stance when it came to the wedding of his ex, Christine Brown. The Sister Wives' star made several brief cameos in the two-part TLC special, Christine and David's Wedding, documenting Christine's October nuptials her now-husband, David Woolley.

Though Kody and Christine had a messy split in 2021, the Brown family patriarch repeatedly wished his wife and the mother of six of his 18 children well during part two of the special, which aired Sunday night.

"I wish for them all the happiness that life can give them. That's my honest feeling and that's it," Kody said. "It's hard for that to not be on my mind. We had 25 years together, and I'm just gonna keep talking until those cameras leave."

Kody added that this ex "doesn't need my permission" to tie the knot, and even went on to praise her connection with David.

"Christine had a goal in mind and hopes of finding a soulmate experience and she put a lot of emotional energy into that," Kody expressed. "And I think she did something magical that drew that to her. I think they may be that match made in heaven, and I hope they have a wonderful day."

But one part of the festivities had Kody feeling left out -- when his kids hit the dance floor.

"I'm sad that I'm having to miss the Brown family mosh pit," he admitted. "Now I feel left out because the Brown family mosh pit is so much fun."

As for Kody's only remaining wife -- Robyn Brown -- she joked that she wasn't interested in dancing with her man at events.

"When we're dancing, I become the pole and you dance around me," she quipped.

Christine left Kody in 2021, and the next year, Janelle Brown followed suit. In early 2023, Meri Brown announced that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody after years of estrangement.

The majority of Kody's kids with his exes attended Christine's wedding. Kody and Janelle's son, Gabriel Brown, who had a public falling out with Kody, praised the event, saying, "For the first time in a long time, it felt like the real Brown family was back… It felt really wholesome and it made me feel complete that everyone was there and we had our family back together. Everyone was so happy to be around family again and that's something we really haven't had in a long time."

