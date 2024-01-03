Kody Brown wasn't exactly in the loop when it came to the nuptials of his ex, Christine Brown, and David Woolley. In an exclusive sneak peek from part 1 of the TLC special, Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding, Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, share their opinions on Christine's impending nuptials.

"I knew David and Christine were going to get married because I had met David. I saw a wedding announcement at my sister's house," Kody reveals. "It was kind of curious to me that some of my family had been invited to the wedding."

The father of 18, who shares six biological children with Christine, says he's fine with his ex moving on with David.

"I'm really fine. I'm resolved with it. Our relationship ended, she made the accusation that I had…" he begins before Robyn cuts him off.

"Aren't we just so happy for them? We're just so happy for them, right? That's what we want," Robyn says, coaching her husband.

TLC

"I'm just telling my story!" Kody insists. "Christine said to our children, 'Dad has his soulmate. I'm going to go look for mine.' And so she says she's found her soulmate, and so I'm happy for her for that fact."

Kody, who has gone through three splits in the past three years, jokingly adds, "Just because I've been angry for them for three years doesn't mean I can't be happy for them."

As for Robyn, she just has one hope for her former sister wife.

"I hope that Christine and David can be happy. That's all I'm going to say," Robyn shares.

Christine was the first to leave Kody in 2021. Shortly after, Janelle Brown followed suit in 2022. Meri Brown announced her decision to "permanently terminate" her marriage to Kody after years of estrangement in early 2023.

Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding Part 1 airs Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Part 2 airs Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT: