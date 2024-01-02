News

‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Welcomes New Addition After Kody Brown Split: ‘We Have Each Other to Love'

By Rachel McRady
Published: 6:06 AM PST, January 2, 2024

The reality star made the impulse decision over the holiday weekend.

Meri Brown is ringing in the New Year with a new love in her life. The 52-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday to share that she had adopted a new dog named Zona. 

"Welcome to my world Zona!! 💙💙" the TLC star captioned a photo of herself and the sweet puppy. "They say love comes when you least expect it. Ask anyone I know, I wasn't going to get a dog. I travel too much. They're a lot of responsibility. I had all the reasons to not get one."

Meri shared that she enjoyed visiting shelters to offer the rescue animals some love and attention but hadn't intended to adopt one. 

"When I met her on Saturday, I knew she was special. I couldn't get her off my mind or out of my heart, so I went back on Sunday and brought her home with me! What a perfect way to spend New Years Eve!" Meri wrote. "So Happy New Year to me and to my sweet Zona, we have each other to love! Looking forward to 2024 and all the magic and surprises it holds for me!"

Meri has been living a newly single life. In January 2023, she announced her split from ex Kody Brown after years of estrangement in their marriage. Meri's decision played out on this past season of Sister Wives as the polygamist decided to end her plural marriage after her ex told her there was no chance of a romantic reconciliation between them. 

Meri's exit from the family comes after Christine Brown and Janelle Brown both left Kody. Kody's only remaining wife is Robyn Brown

