Janelle Brown couldn't be happier for her sister wife, Christine Brown. In part 1 of the new Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding special, Janelle is very much a part of Christine's wedding celebration with David Woolley.

Christine split from her ex, Kody Brown, in 2021, and the next year, Janelle also separated from Kody. Both women raised their children together in polygamy and have only grown closer since they left their previously shared husband.

Christine is now living monogamously, but she made it clear to David that accepting Janelle and her children as a part of Christine's life was a package deal.

During one particularly touching scene, the family, which includes most of Janelle and Christine's children, is going for a group boat ride when Christine offers the guests the opportunity to give any toasts or speeches, noting that there won't be an opportunity at the actual wedding.

Janelle immediately volunteers for the job, going up and accepting the microphone.

"I'm not gonna cry," a visibly emotional Janelle insists, before noting, "This is a fairy tale and I'm so excited to be part of this with you."

Breaking down in tears, Janelle praises Christine, saying, "And thank you for making me part of the deal, for loving my children and letting me love yours. And I'm part of the deal, and I'm so grateful."

Christine agrees that Janelle was, in fact, "a part of the deal," going up to hug her friend and family member.

Janelle goes on to note that while she's very happy for Christine, she isn't looking for the same kind of love in her own life.

"The natural question everyone seems to be asking now is, 'When is it your turn?'" Janelle muses of her own romantic life. "I have a big adventure planned with my life and it does not involve getting married again or even having a man around, really."

As for what makes David different from Kody, Janelle has one thought.

"Christine and I didn't really talk that much about her relationship with David. The one thing I do remember is she said, 'Wow, he actually helps. When we had a dinner party he's actually there,'" Janelle reflects. "Kody wasn't usually very super present or helpful during the party prep part."

Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, are also briefly a part of the special, sharing their best wishes for the bride and groom.

"I'm really fine. I'm resolved with it. Our relationship ended, she made the accusation that I had…" Kody begins, before being interrupted by Robyn.

"Aren't we just so happy for them? We're just so happy for them, right, that's what we want," she chimes in.

"I'm just telling my story! Christine said to our children, 'Dad has his soulmate. I'm going to go look for mine.' And so she says she's found her soulmate, and so I'm happy for her for that fact," Kody adds.

Janelle was in attendance for Christine's big day in October, posing with her sister wife for official portraits.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding special airs Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

