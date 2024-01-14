Janelle Brown sees her sister wife Christine Brown's marriage to David Woolley as a "healing" experience. On Sunday's part 2 of the Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding special, Janelle spoke about the openly affectionate way that Christine and David interact.

"To me, the fact that they are obviously, openly affectionate with each other is almost like the healing balm that kind of soothes that wound that Kody inflicted," Janelle said of her and Christine's mutual ex, Kody Brown.

Kody has been candid in the past about not being attracted to Christine, and claiming he was "forced" into marriage with her.

Meri Brown, another of Kody's exes who was not invited to the wedding, added of Christine, "I think that she deserves it, especially after the last couple of years with all this stuff that's been coming out that Kody's been saying. She deserves it. She deserves to be happy and have someone that really loves her."

Even Kody seemed to wish his ex-wife well, saying, "I wish for them all the happiness that life can give them. That's my honest feeling and that's it."

"Christine had a goal in mind and hopes of finding a soulmate experience and she put a lot of emotional energy into that," Kody noted. "And I think she did something magical that drew that to her. I think they may be that match made in heaven and I hope they have a wonderful day."

Christine left Kody in 2021, and the next year, Janelle followed suit. In early 2023, Meri announced that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody after years of estrangement. Robyn Brown is Kody's only remaining wife.

