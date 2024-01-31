Christine Brown loves the wow factor of her wedding dress! The 51-year-old Sister Wives star married David Woolley in October 2023, more than two years after her split from her ex, Kody Brown.

Earlier this month, Christine and David's two-part wedding special aired on TLC, and now the blushing bride is showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at her stunning white lace bridal gown.

"Shout out to @destrie_dee at @bodabridal You truly helped me feel so beautiful in my dress," Christine captioned a series of pics from her gown fitting.

She also shared a stunning second white bridal look, which she never wore for any of the wedding festivities. The gown is a beautiful off-the-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline that Christine plans to use at a later date.

Dani Sork Photo

"I also LOVE the dress I haven’t worn yet (waiting for a perfect jaw dropping moment from David for it)," she shared. "The whole trying on process and picking out the ones I liked, then having you tailor my dress for me made me feel like a princess! #thanks #yestothedress #weddingdress #feelinggood."

For the special occasion, Christine was joined by three of her daughters -- Mykelti Padron, Aspen Thompson and Ysabel Brown. Her daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, was noticeably absent from the special occasion and she also missed Christine and David's wedding despite the couple attending her wedding earlier in 2023.

While the wedding special showcased Christine's whirlwind romance with David, fans are also expecting their love story to play out on the upcoming season of Sister Wives, which was filmed in 2022.

Since Christine left Kody, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have followed suit, each splitting from the former polygamist. Robyn Brown is now Kody's only remaining wife.

