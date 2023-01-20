'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Credits Her Mom Christine With Inspiring Janelle's Newfound Independence
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 911 Call Reveals Distressing Scene B…
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Say Exiting 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Feels Li…
Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Third Child With John Legend
Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Custody Battle Over Late Star’s T…
'Sister Wives': Paedon Brown Seemingly Accuses Meri of Child Abu…
Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathin…
'Sister Wives': Why Mykelti Says Meri Can't Be Upset With Kody
Carole Baskin Slams Tiger King 2 as She Launches Her Own Docuser…
‘Rust’ Shooting: Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaugh…
Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54
Jennifer Lopez Details Las Vegas Elopement With Ben Affleck
Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are on a Break, But Not Broken…
Lisa Marie Presley: Listen to 911 Call Made Hours Before Her Dea…
David Crosby Singer of Crosby Stills & Nash Dead at 81
Why Flo Rida Won $82 Million Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company
Raven-Symoné Reacts to ‘That’s So Raven’s Social Media Fandom an…
As Kody Brown's relationships dwindle down to one, many are wondering what happened to the Sister Wivesstar's marriages. In a new YouTube recap, Kody and his ex-wife Christine Brown's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, answers a fan question about her stepmom, Janelle Brown, who recently announced her separation from Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage.
The fan commenter noted that Janelle seemed to be more passive on past seasons of the TLC show and asked Gwendlyn's opinion on what led her to be a stronger, more independent woman.
"I think that she was encouraged by my mom who has also since the first season become a lot more empowered," Gwendlyn said of her mom, Christine. "And they just seem to have encouraged each other to be more strong and independent and confident in themselves."
Christine announced her divorce from Kody in late 2021 after 25 years of marriage. The split played out on season 17 of Sister Wives, with the show featuring Janelle supporting Christine throughout the difficult time. During the One-on-One special for the show, Janelle and Kody revealed that they had been separated for months, with Janelle sharing that she's "really happy."
Gwendlyn, who has come out as bisexual on the show and is currently engaged to girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz, said during a previous recap on her YouTube page that she wished Christine and Janelle would get together.
"I think we should have a spinoff series where Janelle and my mom get together," she joked. "Tell me you don't love that idea, Sister Wives."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says Kody and Robyn Are Not Vaccinated
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Details Breast Reduction Surgery
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Talks Empowering Workouts After Kody Split