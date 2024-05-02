Sister Wives star Meri Brown still keeps her late sister, Teresa Kuntz, close to her heart.

The 53-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a special tribute to Teresa on what would have been her 50th birthday.

In the post, Meri lamented all they years they could have shared together, if not for the cancer that claimed her life -- a loss that occurred long before Meri gained fame on TV.

"Happy birthday Sister!" Meri wrote. "Gone from us for 18 years now, and I often wonder what the stolen 18 years of conversations would have looked like. One can only imagine."

Meri concluded her post, "Miss you sister!! #effcancer."

Along with the post, Meri shared a throwback photo of her late sister standing next to a life-sized Mickey Mouse -- possibly during a family trip to Disneyland.

Teresa -- who died in 2006 -- is not the only family member Meri has lost to cancer. In October 2023, the reality star revealed that her brother, Adam, had died after he decided to stop undergoing treatment.

"About 5 weeks ago I got a text from my brother saying he had made the decision to not continue his chemo treatment, due to the rapid progression of his cancer & deterioration of his body. Yesterday, Oct 5, 2023, just 2 months short of his 55th birthday, we lost him," Meri wrote in a post alongside a pair of childhood photos.

Meri also revealed with that post that she lost her eldest brother, Marc, to heart issues in 2015.

"I have so many good memories with him over the years, because, siblings. I also have some not so good memories with him through the years, because, siblings. 😆," Meri wrote in the tribute to her brother. "Shortly after I learned that Adam's cancer was terminal & that he potentially had only weeks or months to live, something hit me like a ton of bricks."

Meri said she "will move forward living, loving, forgiving, remembering."

"The relationship I had with him taught me many things, and I have no doubt will continue to teach me things. I remain open to those lessons & look forward to them with anticipation," she concluded. "For now, I remember him with honor, kindness, & love."

Meri was the first wife of Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown -- the two first wed in 1990. Their relationship has been estranged for years following her 2015 catfishing scandal, and in 2014, Kody legally divorced Meri in order to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, in an effort to adopt her children from a previous marriage. This past January, Meri and Kody mutually announced that they had "permanently terminated" their marriage.

Meri and Kody share child Leon Brown, who came out as transgender in 2022.

