'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Mourns the Death of Her Brother

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is mourning the loss of her brother, Adam. The 52-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to announce his death, revealing he had recently made the decision to end chemotherapy amid a cancer battle.

"Yesterday, Oct 5, 2023, just 2 months short of his 55th birthday, we lost him," Meri wrote beneath two photos of Adam with his siblings as a child. "I have so many good memories with him over the years, because, siblings. I also have some not so good memories with him through the years, because, siblings."

Upon Adam's death, Meri wrote that is now the only one remaining of her family's "four original siblings."

She explained, "We lost Teresa, our sister just younger than me, to cancer in 2006. We lost our oldest brother Marc to heart issues in 2015. Now Adam to another type of cancer. That leaves me. Now, I understand that it's not just me. I still have 3 younger sisters with us, the 7 of us just mom's kids. Plus many other siblings from our large family structure. I don't yet understand why his passing, and leaving me as the one remaining of the original four, is impacting me like it is."

Meri went on to reflect on the way she and her three original siblings were connected, saying they were the "only 4 that were born in CA and have memories of our young childhood there" and "the only 4 that were in existence before we moved to Utah where mom & dad began their lives as a plural family."

She also added that the four of them were well connected because they "were born in closer succession, with only 1-1/2 to 2 years between us all."

Meri continued, "There's always been something about the original 4. Not better, just different. Not closer, just different."

In conclusion, she promised to "move forward living, loving, forgiving, remembering. The relationship I had with him taught me many things, and I have no doubt will continue to teach me things. I remain open to those lessons & look forward to them with anticipation. For now, I remember him with honor, kindness, & love."

Meri was the first wife of Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown -- the two first wed in 1990. Their relationship has been estranged for years following her 2015 catfishing scandal, and in 2014, Kody legally divorced Meri in order to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, in an effort to adopt her children from a previous marriage. This past January, Meri and Kody mutually announced that they had "permanently terminated" their marriage.

Meri and Kody share child Leon Brown, who came out as transgender in 2022.

