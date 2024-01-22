Meri Brown's new boyfriend, Amos, is revealing more about himself to fans. Shortly after the reality star introduced her new man on Instagram last week, Amos made an appearance on the Sister Wives star's regular "Fridays With Friends" Instagram Live session.

To mark the occasion, Meri's pal, Jen Sullivan, quizzed Amos.

"I am not related to Kody in any way," Amos said, laughing, when Jen asked if he was related to Meri's ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Through her questioning, Jen also revealed that Amos and Meri have both had "one" bankruptcy, and that Amos has had "three" ex-wives.

"What?!" Meri replied to the news, seemingly surprised. "I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you."

Meri Brown/Instagram

Jen also asked Amos for his thoughts about the TLC star's public persona.

"Can you tell me if Meri being an ex-polygamist in the public eye on a television show raised any red flags?" Jen asked.

"Yes, yes, it was a little," Amos admitted.

Meri shared that she revealed her background with Sister Wives and living in polygamy during their second conversation.

"I think it was the second time we talked," Meri said. "He was like, 'Yeah, I'm a really private person.' I'm like, 'Really?' He's like, 'Yeah. I'm not on social media. I'm a really private person. I don't let a lot of people into my life.' I'm like, 'Oh, so how private are you really?'"

Meri also opened up about their early romance.

"The first night that we went out, he hugged me, and honestly, it was the best hug. I just stood there and just let him keep hugging me. It was just a really very, very safe hug," she said, later adding, "We're happy, and we like each other a lot, a lot."

Meri Brown/Instagram

Jen tried to get extra personal with her questions, asking about which "base" the couple had gotten to.

"I thought first base was the only one that mattered. That's all I'm used to," Meri quipped. "I mean there is a potential [for a homerun]. Oh my goodness can we stop?"

Meri even locked lips with her man on camera, admitting that her dog, Zona, gets jealous when they kiss.

"I did pursue him," Meri added, revealing that she reached out first.

Last week, Meri introduced Amos to the world on Instagram in honor of her 53rd birthday, sharing that they met in October.

"I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!" Meri wrote at the time. "I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"

Meri was Kody's first wife, tying the knot with the polygamist in 1990. In recent years, most of Kody's wives have left him. Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in 2021. Janelle Brown separated from him in 2022, and Meri confirmed that she "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody at the beginning of 2023 after years of estrangement.

Robyn Brown is Kody's only remaining wife. This past October, Christine remarried David Woolley in a televised wedding special.

RELATED CONTENT: