Love is in the air for another one of Kody Brown's exes! Meri Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her 53rd birthday by introducing her new boyfriend to the world.

The Sister Wives star revealed that she's been in a (seemingly monogamous) relationship since October with a man named Amos.

"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!" the TLC star captioned a series of pics with her man. "Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October! He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"

Meri, who announced that she had adopted a rescue dog named Zona earlier this year, added that her pup "absolutely loves" Amos.

She also opened up about her decision to keep their romance under wraps for several months.

"I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other," Meri explained, seemingly adding that she's in a monogamous relationship. "As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!"

The reality star added, "I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"

This marks Meri's first public relationship since she announced in January 2023 that she and Kody had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement. Meri was Kody's first wife. The exes tied the knot in 1990 and share child Leon Brown.

In 2021, Christine Brown, Kody's third wife, announced her split from the polygamist. In 2022, Janelle Brown, his second wife, also separated from Kody. This past season of Sister Wives has followed Meri's decision to officially end her estranged marriage. Kody's only remaining wife is Robyn Brown.

In October 2023, Christine married David Woolley with Janelle in attendance. Though Meri and Kody's child, Leon, also attended the nuptials, neither Meri nor Kody were invited to the wedding.

Despite not attending the event, Meri only had kind words for her former sister wife.

"I think that she deserves it, especially after the last couple of years with all this stuff that's been coming out that Kody's been saying," Meri said in the special, Sister Wives: Christine & David's Wedding. "She deserves it. She deserves to be happy and have someone that really loves her."

