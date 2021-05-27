SKIMS First-Ever Sale Starts Today: Save 50% Off

Drop everything -- SKIMS is having their first-ever sale! Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand has launched the sale just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The SKIMS sale is offering 50% off the brand's best-selling essentials, including bodysuits, bras, underwear, waist trainers, face masks, joggers and so much more. We suggest you hurry as SKIMS products sell out quickly, and since this is their first-ever sale, pieces are expected to fly off the online shelves.

SKIMS has become a popular choice for not only shapewear, but also for undergarments, loungewear and wardrobe basics. The brand offers inclusive size and shade ranges across all of their product categories. Note, all sale styles are final sale.

Browse the entire SKIMS sale right now and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale below.

