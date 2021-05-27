Shopping

SKIMS First-Ever Sale Starts Today: Save 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
SKIMS

Drop everything -- SKIMS is having their first-ever sale! Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand has launched the sale just in time for Memorial Day weekend. 

The SKIMS sale is offering 50% off the brand's best-selling essentials, including bodysuits, bras, underwear, waist trainers, face masks, joggers and so much more. We suggest you hurry as SKIMS products sell out quickly, and since this is their first-ever sale, pieces are expected to fly off the online shelves. 

SKIMS has become a popular choice for not only shapewear, but also for undergarments, loungewear and wardrobe basics. The brand offers inclusive size and shade ranges across all of their product categories. Note, all sale styles are final sale. 

Browse the entire SKIMS sale right now and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale below. 

SKIMS Waist Trainer
SKIMS Waist Trainer
SKIMS
SKIMS Waist Trainer
An hourglass waist trainer that helps accentuate your body's natural curves. 
$34 (REGULARLY $68)
SKIMS Seamless Face Mask 5 Pack
SKIMS Seamless Face Mask 5 Pack
SKIMS
SKIMS Seamless Face Mask 5 Pack
A five-pack non-medical grade face mask set that's soft, stretchy and breathable. 
$16 (REGULARLY $32)
SKIMS Waffle Jogger
SKIMS Waffle Jogger
SKIMS
SKIMS Waffle Jogger
Stock up on these super comfy waffle jogger sweatpants while they're offered at this great price. 
$34 (REGULARLY $68)
SKIMS Cotton Underwire Bra
SKIMS Cotton Underwire Bra
SKIMS
SKIMS Cotton Underwire Bra
The Cotton Underwire Bra with Powermesh lining is the perfect everyday bra. 
$22 (REGULARLY $44)
SKIMS High Waisted Bonded Short with Open Gusset
SKIMS High Waisted Bonded Short with Open Gusset
SKIMS
SKIMS High Waisted Bonded Short with Open Gusset
A high-waisted shapewear short that helps smooth the thighs, butt and stomach. 
$49 (REGULARLY $98)
SKIMS The Slide
SKIMS The Slide
SKIMS
SKIMS The Slide
These trendy, plush faux fur slides are a must-have. 
$39 (REGULARLY $78)

