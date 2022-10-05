SkinCeuticals Is On Sale Now: Here's Where to Save on C E Ferulic and More Rarely Discounted Skincare
The temperatures are already starting to drop, which means it's more important than ever to adjust your skincare routine for the changing weather. Cold air is notorious for drying your skin out, leading to irritation, redness, and a slew of other challenges that require some extra hydration and toning. Just in time to refresh your skincare collection for fall, SkinStore is offering 15% off every SkinCeuticals product through Friday, October 7.
Beloved by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and estheticians alike, SkinCeuticals creates research-backed skincare with potent formulas to target a variety of skin concerns, from wrinkles to acne. SkinCeuticals rarely goes on sale, so make sure to stock up on your favorite products at a discount. As an additional treat, SkinStore is also offering a Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 gift with your SkinCeuticals purchase of $150 or more during this sale.
One of the brand's most popular products, loved by Ashley Graham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Bieber, and more, is the C E Ferulic vitamin C serum. This serum uses a blend of pure vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid to shield your skin from age-inducing free radicals, infrared radiation and ozone pollution — and it's on sale now.
A splurge-worthy skincare product that delivers results. This C E Ferulic serum from SkinCeuticals is formulated with 15% pure vitamin C, 1% vitamin E and 0.5% ferulic acid. This powerful antioxidant wonder protects the skin from free radicals, fine lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity.
Below, shop some of our favorite products to grab from the SkinCeuticals sale before the deals end on Friday.
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, cucumber, thyme, and olive, SkinCeuticals' phyto corrective gel provides lightweight moisture while soothing acne-prone skin and reducing discoloration.
Restore dry, dehydrated skin with this anti-aging cream that targets lipid loss and restores the skin's barrier.
Get the best-selling C E Ferulic Acid serum with A.G.E. Eye Complex, an anti-aging eye cream, to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
A few spritzes of this phyto essence mist works on all skin types to soothe your skin while strengthening its barrier.
Refreshing aloe, hydrating glycerine, and brightening phytic acid remove makeup and impurities while brightening your skin.
This Vitamin C serum with salicylic acid is said to help with early breakouts and prevent future ones from happening.
This clay mask works wonders on your skin — just listen to this one happy reviewer: "I've been using SkinCeuticals Clay Masque for a few years now and find it to be one of the best ones out there," they said. "I've tried many, but I keep coming back to this one, as I love the way it goes on and how my skin feels after removal."
Made specifically for breakout-prone aging skin, this gentle exfoliant decongests pores with a dream team of LHA, glycolic acid and salicylic acid.
Tap into the benefits of a weightless, mineral sunscreen that aims to provide full, all-day coverage — and is from one of skincare's top celeb-loved brands, no less.
