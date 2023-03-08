It's always important to applaud the accomplishments of women, but today, March 8, is International Women's Day meaning it's all the more important to celebrate incredible ladies worldwide.

The global holiday that reflects on the women's movement and the achievements of women in areas of politics, culture, and economics across the globe. International Women's Day and International Women's Month are acknowledged in many ways, one of which is by spotlighting women-founded and female-led brands all over the world.

One retailer highlighting this incredible holiday is SkinStore. For International Women's Day, they're offering 25% off select female-founded brands like NuFace, T3, Korres, PIXI, Beautyblender and more. Not only will you be supporting women, but you'll also be scoring deals on beauty and skincare favorites. To cash in on the savings, you don't need a code, all you have to do is simply add them to your cart.

Shop SkinStore's Female-Founded Brands

To help you take advantage of these holiday deals on International Women's Day, we've rounded up the best products sold at SkinStore from brands started by women. Whether you need a new moisturizer, a hydrating mascara or a new hair styling tool, SkinStore's discount has you covered. Below, shop ET's top picks from this impressive sale on this important day.

T3 AireBrush Duo SkinStore T3 AireBrush Duo Get the look of a professional blowout in the comfort of your own home when you use the T3 AireBrush Duo. The blow drying brush has two different attachments depending on the style you want: volume and bounce or sleek and straight. $190 $142 Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set SkinStore NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set The pro-level, award-winning microcurrent facial toning device can help tone, lift, and contour the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy. $449 $337 Shop Now

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Variety Pack SkinStore Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Variety Pack These acne patches from Hero Cosmetics are a TikTok favorite because many people find they help shrink pimples and zits overnight. And the company Hero Cosmetics is female-founded so right now you can save 25% on these popular patches. $14 $10 Shop Now

AHAVA Caressing Body Sorbet SkinStore AHAVA Caressing Body Sorbet Formulated with essential oils, Dead Sea minerals, vitamin E, vitamin B5 and aloe vera, this body sorbet is nourishing and hydrating. The light scent of mandarin and cedarwood can help you relax after a long day. $34 Shop Now

PIXI Glow Tonic SkinStore PIXI Glow Tonic Another fan-favorite, PIXI has grown a following because of it's products that deliver results at an affordable price. Try out their Glow Tonic which can help exfoliate and purify skin. $15 $11 Shop Now

ARCONA Wine Oil SkinStore ARCONA Wine Oil There is an antioxidant molecule in red grade skin called resveratrol, which is said to be anti-aging. ARCONA uses this ingredient in their Wine Oil and says it can help improve skin radiance and elasticity. $60 $45 Shop Now

Beautyblender blotterazzi Pro Blotting SkinStore Beautyblender blotterazzi Pro Blotting A more sustainable option than traditional oil blotting papers, these blotters from Beautyblender can be reused. They even come with a chic traveling case for blotting on the go. $10 $8 Shop Now

