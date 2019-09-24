The CW's upcoming "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover will include dozens of DC superheroes -- including at least three Supermen -- but will be without one major villain.

Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to fan inquiries about his participation in the epic crossover, after it was announced last week that his former co-stars, Tom Welling and Erica Durance, would be reprising their roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the five-episode event.

"Friends, many of you have tweeted and asked me about joining the Infinite Crossover. I can't tell you how much this means to me," he wrote. "I'll just be straight up about this. WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No Script. No idea what I'm doing. No idea when I'm shooting. Basically no money. And the real kick in the a**: 'We have to know now.' My simple answer was 'Pass.' I think you can understand why. I hope this answers all of your questions. Lovingly, Rosenbaum."

While Rosenbaum won't be reprising his Lex Luthor for the crossover -- which spans two months across five DC shows (Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Batwoman -- and will also feature characters from Black Lightning for the first time) -- there will be at least one iteration of the bald baddie in the mix, as Jon Cryer is reprising his Lex Luthor from Supergirl.

It will also feature multiple Lois Lanes -- Durance and Bitsie Tulloch -- and showcase multiple Clark Kents, including Welling, Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, who reprises his Superman Returns role in addition to playing Legends of Tomorrow's Ray Palmer.

Additionally, "Crisis" will welcome special guest stars Kevin Conroy, the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Batman: The Animated Series and other Batman properties, as Bruce Wayne from the future; and Burt Ward, best known for playing Robin in the Batman series

In announcing Welling's involvement in "Crisis," executive producer Marc Guggenheim issued a statement to ET about the importance of having the former Smallville star back for the crossover.

"For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville," he said on Thursday. "Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

Check out the broadcast schedule for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" below:

Supergirl – Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Batwoman – Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The Flash – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Arrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

