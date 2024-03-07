The Not Ready for Primetime Players are headed to the big screen!

SNL 1975, an upcoming film from writer-director Jason Reitman, tells the story of Oct. 11, 1975, the night that Saturday Night Live premiered on NBC.

Based on interviews with surviving cast members and behind-the-scenes players, and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, SNL 1975 has cast a host of young talent to portray the seven iconic comedians -- plus the producers, writers and crew -- who went on to change television forever.

The official synopsis reads:

"On October 11th, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. This is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL. The chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, as we countdown the minutes in real time to the infamous words, Live From New York, it's Saturday Night."

Here's a look at the cast of SNL 1975:

Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson

The Succession star will take on the role of the beloved puppeteer. The Muppets creator and his team appeared on the first season of Saturday Night Live.

Nicholas Podany as Billy Crystal

The Hello Tomorrow actor will portray comedian Billy Crystal, who was scheduled to be in the first episode of SNL but his sketch got cut.

Tommy Dewey as Michael O'Donoghue

The Casual star will take on the role of Michael O'Donoghue, the the first head writer of Saturday Night Live and the first performer to deliver a line on the series.

In the show's inaugural sketch, O'Donoghue played an English-language teacher who instructs John Belushi to repeat phrases such as, "I would like to feed your fingertips to the wolverines," and, "We are out of badgers. Would you accept a wolverine in its place?" He then drops dead of a heart attack.

Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels

The Fabelmans star will follow up his breakout role with another iconic part as the SNL head honcho, who created the iconic comedy series and has served as its executive producer since its 1975 premiere (with a brief, five-year break from 1980-85).

Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase

The May December standout will portray the volatile breakout star, who left SNL early in its second season to pursue his film career. During his brief time on SNL, Chase anchored "Weekend Update" and his deadpan delivery was instrumental in making the segment a lasting iconic bit.

Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd

The Teen Wolf star will play Aykroyd, who spearheaded the infamous "Blues Brothers" and "Coneheads" sketches on SNL, both of which went on to become feature films. Since his departure, Aykroyd has returned to SNL more than a dozen times, in hosting and guest appearances.

Matt Wood as John Belushi

Wood, a comedian and theater actor, is set to take on the role of John Belushi, SNL's embattled star who debuted brash characters as well as the iconic "Blues Brothers" sketch during his time on the show. Belushi struggled with drug use throughout his career and was dismissed from SNL -- and later brought back -- several times due to his lack of accountability. He died in 1982 from a drug overdose after being injected with a speedball at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood.

Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris

The New Girl star will play Garrett Morris (no relation), SNL's first Black cast member. A classically trained singer, Morris often showed off his skills to comedic effect on SNL, usually with subtitles incorrectly translating the foreign lyrics. Other memorable roles include baseball player Chico Escuela and a "Hard of Hearing" interpreter for "Weekend Update" -- who merely shouted the headlines at the camera.

Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner

The English actress and singer, best known for her role as Sue Gilbert on Dickinson, will play Radner, one of SNL's first iconic comediennes. Best known for bold, loud-mouthed characters like Roseanne Roseannadanna and Emily Litella. Radner won an Emmy for her SNL performance in 1978. She died in 1989, after a private battle with ovarian cancer.

Kim Matula as Jane Curtin

The Bold and the Beautiful and Unreal star is set to play SNL's first resident straight woman. Curtin's SNL highlights include starring in the "Coneheads" sketches and co-anchoring "Weekend Update," often serving as a foil to Aykroyd, Radner and Bill Murray. She went on to win two Emmy Awards for her starring role in the '80s sitcom Kate & Allie.

Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman

Fairn, who recently appeared in the West End production of Brokeback Mountain, will play Newman, the final member of SNL's first female trio. While she tended not to repeat characters -- and thus had fewer iconic roles than some of her castmates -- some of Newman's most famous SNL moments include her roles as Connie Conehead, Valley girl Sherry, and ditzy TV host Christie Christina.

Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol

The Licorice Pizza star (and son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) will play the young NBC executive who helped Michaels develop SNL into the late-night phenomenon it eventually became. He also executive produced the show during Michaels' brief departure in the early '80s. Ebersol would go on to become president of NBC Sports in 1989, shepherding the network as it became a sports broadcasting powerhouse, producing multiple Olympics, Super Bowls and more.

Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster

The Bottoms star will play Shuster, who was an instrumental behind-the-scenes figure in the early years of SNL. The daughter of famous comedian Frank Shuster, she and Lorne Michaels met in middle school and were married from 1971-80. She helped him assemble the Not Ready for Primetime Players and was an SNL writer during the '70s and '80s. She teamed up with Radner to help her develop some of her most iconic characters, wrote the "Killer Bees" sketch and later helped Dana Carvey develop his "Church Lady" character.

