'SNL': Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson to Host, Lizzo to Perform

Saturday Night Live has enlisted some serious star power to finish out the year.

On Wednesday, the sketch comedy show announced that Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson will host the Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 shows, respectively, along with musical guests DaBaby and Niall Horan. It was also revealed that Lizzo will be the musical guest on the Dec. 21 show, featuring previously announced host Eddie Murphy.

This will be Lopez's fourth visit to Studio 8H after serving as a musical guest in February of 2000, then as both a host and musical guest in February 2001 and February 2010.

Johansson, who's engaged to cast member Colin Jost, will be visiting SNL for the sixth time. She hosted in January 2006, April 2007, November 2010, May 2015 and March 2017.

🎁 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 🎁 pic.twitter.com/uEFfVaKlCE — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 20, 2019

Horan's appearance will be his first as a solo act after appearing three times with his boy band, One Direction, in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Just last weekend, his former bandmate, Harry Styles, pulled double duty as host and musical guest.

The announcement of Lizzo's appearance arrives just hours after she collected more nominations for the upcoming GRAMMYS than any other artist.

As for Murphy, it will be his first time hosting since leaving the show '80s, not including his brief appearance on the show's 40th anniversary episode in 2015.

In September, ET spoke with Murphy about why he's decided to step back into the limelight with projects like Dolemite Is My Name, a Coming to America sequel and hosting SNL.

"I'm having so much fun sitting on the couch at home and being within earshot of the children. I said, 'That's good, I could sit on this couch and not ever get off and I'd be fine with that.' But I was like, 'I don't want to have the last movie be Mr. Church,'" he explained, referencing his 2016 drama.

"I loved Mr. Church, but people know me for being funny, so I want to do something funny. So Dolemite came together, then Coming 2 America came together, then Beverly Hills Cop [4] came together," he continued. "This is a great way to bookend my thing in case I never want to get off this couch, except to do stand-up. I can do that and I can have my funny little bookend and while I was at it, let me host Saturday Night Live. So, this a nice neat, little bookend, you know? It's nice."

This Saturday, SNL veteran Will Ferrell is hosting for the fifth time with musical guest King Princess.

