News

'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Responds to Critics of Her Look at 2024 Cannes Film Festival: 'No Need to Be So Mean'

By Rachel McRady
Published: 5:05 AM PDT, May 17, 2024

The comedian speaks out after receiving backlash for her Celine gown.

Comedian Chloe Fineman had one of the nicest clap-backs on record after commenters criticized her look at the 2024 Cannes International Film Festival. 

The 35-year-old Saturday Night Live star attended the screening of director Frances Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on Thursday in Cannes, France. Fineman, who has a role in the legendary director's passion project, donned a strapless Celine gown covered in red sequins with a small cutout at the front. 

After the fashion account, @checkthetag, posted photos and details from the look, Fineman received a series of criticisms by those who weren't fans of the style. 

"These picture are weird. Her head looks too big for her body or something," one commenter wrote. 

Chloe Fineman attends the Megalopolis red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. - JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Another commenter wrote, "She’s a very beautiful woman, but this makes her look like a bobble head." 

Fineman herself took to the comments section with a message for the critics, writing, "No need to be so mean! Thank you ❤️"

Other commenters praised Fineman's fashion, like actor Anthony Ramos, who wrote, "Love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Chloe Fineman departs the Megalopolis Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. - Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Fineman, who is known for some of her celebrity impressions, is used to not taking herself too seriously. At the 2023 Met Gala, she told ET she was anticipating coming face-to-face with some of the stars she impersonates for the first time. 

"I don't want to humiliate myself, but then I kind of also do," she quipped to ET.

For more celebrity sightings at Cannes, check out ET's gallery. 

Related Photos
2024 Cannes Film Festival Celebrity Sightings
13 Photos
2024 Cannes Film Festival Celebrity Sightings

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

‘SNL’: Julia Stiles Recreates 'Save the Last Dance' Routine With Chloe Fineman
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Chloe Fineman’s Impression of Her on 'SNL'

News

JoJo Siwa Reacts to Chloe Fineman’s Impression of Her on 'SNL'

Watch 'SNL's Chloe Fineman Workshop Her Dua Lipa Impression

News

Watch 'SNL's Chloe Fineman Workshop Her Dua Lipa Impression

'SNL': Julia Stiles Reprises 'Save the Last Dance' Role in Guest Cameo

TV

'SNL': Julia Stiles Reprises 'Save the Last Dance' Role in Guest Cameo

Related Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: May 2024
87 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: May 2024

Tags:

Latest News