Comedian Chloe Fineman had one of the nicest clap-backs on record after commenters criticized her look at the 2024 Cannes International Film Festival.
The 35-year-old Saturday Night Live star attended the screening of director Frances Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on Thursday in Cannes, France. Fineman, who has a role in the legendary director's passion project, donned a strapless Celine gown covered in red sequins with a small cutout at the front.
After the fashion account, @checkthetag, posted photos and details from the look, Fineman received a series of criticisms by those who weren't fans of the style.
"These picture are weird. Her head looks too big for her body or something," one commenter wrote.
Another commenter wrote, "She’s a very beautiful woman, but this makes her look like a bobble head."
Fineman herself took to the comments section with a message for the critics, writing, "No need to be so mean! Thank you ❤️"
Other commenters praised Fineman's fashion, like actor Anthony Ramos, who wrote, "Love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Fineman, who is known for some of her celebrity impressions, is used to not taking herself too seriously. At the 2023 Met Gala, she told ET she was anticipating coming face-to-face with some of the stars she impersonates for the first time.
"I don't want to humiliate myself, but then I kind of also do," she quipped to ET.
