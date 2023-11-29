Bruna Biancardi and Neymar have officially called it quits one month after welcoming their daughter, Mavie.

The 28-year-old model shared the update on her relationship with the Brazilian athlete via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Per People, Bruna's message, translated from Portuguese, read, "This is a private matter, but as I deal with news, assumptions and jokes every day, I inform you that I am not in a relationship."

"We are Mavie's parents, and that is the reason for our bond," she added.

The model finished her message by saying she hopes this announcement will keep her out of the news from now on. "Thanks 🫶," she concluded.

The pair first went public with their romance in early 2022 and split briefly that summer before reconciling.

In June, Neymar -- who also shares 12-year-old son Davi Lucca with his ex-girlfriend, Carolina Dantas -- addressed rumors that he had been unfaithful to Bruna.

The 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself and Bruna, and wrote a lengthy apology explaining why he was going public with his actions.

"I do this for both you and our family," Neymar wrote in the caption, via translated text. "Justify the unjustifiable[?] No need to. But I need you in OUR lives."

"I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you," he continued.

The soccer star admitted, in no specific terms, that he "did wrong with you all," and that he felt particularly bad because it hurt "one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child."

"Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that," the lengthy mea culpa continued. "If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

Neymar went on to say that he "can't imagine" his life without Bruna.

"I don't know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try," he concluded. "Our purpose will prevail. Our love for our baby will prevail. Our love for each other will strengthen us... I love you."

On Oct. 6, Bruna and Neymar posted a joint Instagram post announcing that Mavie had been born, sharing several photos of the newborn baby girl. "Our Mavie came to complete our lives ❤️ 🙏🏼," the translated caption said. “Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us... thank you for choosing us ✨ God bless you!”

The soccer superstar -- who recently relocated to Saudi Arabia after signing a multi-year contract with Al-Hilal in August -- has not spoken out about the pair's breakup.

