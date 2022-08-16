Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Adopt Baby No. 2

And then there were four! 2019 World Cup winners, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, revealed Tuesday that they adopted their second child. Krieger took to Instagram to share the loving announcement, along with some adorable shots of their baby boy.

"Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve! 🌊," Krieger began. "We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn’t be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with!"

"Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I’m so proud to be your Mommy💙," the pro athlete added.

Harris shared an announcement of her own, as well as a selfie of her cradling a sleepy baby Ocean.

"My wife and I are excited to share that we have adopted a baby boy. Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown," Harris, who plays on the New Jersey-New York team, Gotham F.C., along with her wife, wrote.

Not only are Harris and Krieger excited, but so is their daughter, Sloane, with the all-star goalkeeper writing that the 18-month-old has been thriving as a big sister.

"Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby,'" she continued. "We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2," she continued. "Let the sleepless nights rage on @alikrieger ... I wouldn’t want it any other way."

Harris added, "Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, welcome to the family baby boy. Your Moms and big sister love you very much. 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊."

The announcement of Ocean's adoption was met with lots of love from their fans and teammates alike, with Megan Rapinoe leaving behind a trail of heart emojis, Carli Lloyd commenting, "So precious!! 💙💙," and Rose Lavelle writing, "Omg😭 congrats❤️❤️❤️."

The soccer stars, who wed in Dec. 2019, adopted Sloane in Feb. 2021, announcing her arrival with a moving message to Sloane's birth mother and one another, on Valentine's day.

Harris and Krieger each shared the happy news on Instagram with multiple photos from the hospital, including images of the new family of three.

