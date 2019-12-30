Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Are Married

Congrats are in order for Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris!

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team players and 2019 World Cup winners married in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, surrounded by their family and friends. The two confirmed the exciting news via Instagram over the weekend.

"THE BEST DAY OF MUH LIFE!" gushed Krieger, who had been engaged to Harris since September 2018. "Thank you to @timelinevideoproductions for capturing every detail, your team is incredible. Thank you @sarareneeevents for making our dream day a reality and to Karen @alwaysflowersevents we will never forget your attention to detail and breathtaking vision.. @ashlynharris24 and I are so grateful! 👰🏼❤️👰🏻 #TheATeam."

"Wow! This was the most magical day of my life surrounded by the most incredible people," Harris added in her own post. "Thank you to everyone who made this special! @alikrieger I love you with all of my heart. #MyForever #WeDidIt #IcantWaitToEatCarbs

@timelinevideoproductions."

See more pics and videos from Krieger and Harris' special day below:

In more wedding news, Julia Garner and Mark Foster have officially said "I do," also confirming the news via Instagram.

"12/27/19 💍," they captioned their posts, which featured a beautiful black-and-white shot of the newlyweds.

Read the full story here, and watch the video below for more on Krieger and Harris' incredible year.

RELATED CONTENT

Sandra Bullock Presents U.S. Women's Soccer Team With Best Team Award at 2019 ESPYs

USA Women's Soccer Team are Living Their Best Lives at NYC Parade Following World Cup Win

USA Women's Soccer Team Reacts to Celebrity Support After World Cup Win

US Women's Soccer Team Reacts to Celeb Support After World Cup Win (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery