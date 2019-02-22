Sofia Richie is opening up about her "private" relationship with Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old model has rarely spoken publicly about her relationship with Disick over the course of the pair's nearly two-year romance, despite celebrities' (and the Kardashian family's) tendencies to do so.

In a new interview with Tatler -- Richie covers the magazine's April issue -- Richie shares details about the couple's quiet life together and says she's not interested in blasting it out on reality TV.

"I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship," Richie says. "It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life."

Being private for the brunette beauty means trading nights out at clubs for cozy nights in, watching movies or playing games with Disick. And while she runs in celebrity circles, she says those invited to her home are "no one you would know."

"I‘m not a party girl and I really don't like the paparazzi," she explains. "Whatever we do, whether it's going to the cinema or dinner, we'll always just end up going home and watching a movie after."

The couple is also big fans of vacations, having recently enjoyed a few with Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The trio appears to be on good terms, months after Kardashian expressed frustration over Disick introducing their three kids to Richie.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month, Kardashian was asked how she would respond if Disick and Richie got engaged.

“Congratulations!” she said, smiling.

“Yeah, we vacation together," Kim Kardashian West chimed in. "It’s all good!”

A source recently told ET that Disick, Richie and Kardashian all "get along great." "It took some time for everyone to be comfortable around one another," the source said. "Kourtney sees that Sofia is good for Scott, who has been in a really great place, and [she's] happy for the couple."

