With the holiday season right around the corner, we are on the lookout for the best Black Friday beauty deals. From luxury makeup and fragrances to everyday skin care essentials, now is the time to save on high-quality products from beloved beauty brands.

Right now, celeb-loved skincare brand Solawave is getting ahead of the holiday shopping rush with a Buy One, Get One Free deal across its entire site. During the Solwave Black Friday Sale, when you buy one item at full price, you can add a second item of equal or lesser value to your cart for free. No code is needed to unlock the skincare brand's biggest sale of the year.

Shop the Solawave Black Friday Sale

This Black Friday deal means you can now get the Solawave Skincare Wand for free. If you are unfamiliar with Solawave's miracle skincare tool, it was designed to reduce signs of aging, blemishes, and dark spots. The wand also helps with de-puffing the skin, leaving you and with a radiant, youthful glow.

The pocket-size skincare tool has been used by Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal, Meghann Fahy, Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Mandy Moore. Combining four technologies in one portable device, you are getting redlight therapy, microcurrent therapy, a facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to help amplify the absorption of skincare products such as creams and serums.

Unlike other products, Solawave Skincare Wand only takes three minutes a day, three times a week to produce results. Per the brand, after you apply the Activating Serum, just “glide the wand across your face in an upward and outward motion, slowly covering your forehead, cheeks, under eyes, jaw, neck, and upper lip.”

Solwave has become a staple for dozens of celebrity makeup artists, many of whom love using it on clients before red carpet events. Shop the Solawave Black Friday Sale to save on the 4-in-1 light therapy wand and even more award-winning tools like the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask as well as the 3-Minute Acne Spot Treatment.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: