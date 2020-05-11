Sole Society Sale: Take 40% Off Your Purchase with Code
Sole Society is offering a big discount on your entire purchase on its online store. The fashion brand is taking 40% off sitewide when you enter the promo code STYLE40 at checkout. Plus, select shoe styles are only $39.99 (not applicable to 40% discount). Through May 13, get Lucky Brand Wyntor Slide for $39.99.
Get your summer shopping on with Sole Society and check out the brand's trendy, affordable choices -- running the gamut from sandal and boot styles to jewelry, scarves and handbag options. Sole Society also carries clothing from brands like Sanctuary, BlankNYC, ASTR and more!
Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over.
Ahead, browse through ET Style's favorite picks from the can't-miss sale.
These tasseled pointed-toe flats are simply seasonless.
These cool slip-on leopard-print sneakers are only $39.99.
An espadrille wedge you can wear with so many outfits, featuring a contoured footbed for extra comfort.
This polished T-strap heel is the perfect day-to-night pair.
This circular woven crossbody bag is made for summer carrying.
A floaty, boho-style printed wrap dress to wear for your first post-quarantine brunch.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ray-Ban Sale: Take 30% Off All Sunglasses and Eyeglasses
Isotoner Sale: Enjoy 30% Off Slipper, Shoe and Glove Styles
Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Tiger King Collection and More