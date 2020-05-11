Sole Society Sale: Take 40% Off Your Purchase with Code

Sole Society is offering a big discount on your entire purchase on its online store. The fashion brand is taking 40% off sitewide when you enter the promo code STYLE40 at checkout. Plus, select shoe styles are only $39.99 (not applicable to 40% discount). Through May 13, get Lucky Brand Wyntor Slide for $39.99.

Get your summer shopping on with Sole Society and check out the brand's trendy, affordable choices -- running the gamut from sandal and boot styles to jewelry, scarves and handbag options. Sole Society also carries clothing from brands like Sanctuary, BlankNYC, ASTR and more!

Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's favorite picks from the can't-miss sale.

Hadlee Tassel Loafer Sole Society Sole Society Hadlee Tassel Loafer Sole Society These tasseled pointed-toe flats are simply seasonless. REGULARLY $79.95 $47.97 at Sole Society

Belynda Mule Sneaker Sole Society Sole Society Belynda Mule Sneaker Sole Society These cool slip-on leopard-print sneakers are only $39.99. REGULARLY $89.95 $39.99 at Sole Society

Kellyn Comfort Wedge Sole Society Sole Society Kellyn Comfort Wedge Sole Society An espadrille wedge you can wear with so many outfits, featuring a contoured footbed for extra comfort. REGULARLY $89.95 $53.97 at Sole Society

Edelyn T Strap Pump Sole Society Sole Society Edelyn T Strap Pump Sole Society This polished T-strap heel is the perfect day-to-night pair. REGULARLY $89.95 $53.97 at Sole Society

Nikole Mini Circle Crossbody Sole Society Sole Society Nikole Mini Circle Crossbody Sole Society This circular woven crossbody bag is made for summer carrying. REGULARLY $64.95 $38.97 at Sole Society

Delfina Wrap Dress Bishop + Young Sole Society Delfina Wrap Dress Bishop + Young A floaty, boho-style printed wrap dress to wear for your first post-quarantine brunch. REGULARLY $119.95 $71.97 at Sole Society

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

