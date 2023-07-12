For day two of Prime Day, Amazon dropped thousands more deals that include some of our favorite headphones and earbuds. Until the end of the day today, Sony's award-winning WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are $100 off. This Prime Day deal marks the noise-cancelling headphones down to their lowest price ever.

Featuring epic sound quality, a 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling, these Sony headphones are some of the best on the market right now. Sony's WH-1000XM4 are some of the most comfortable headphones ever made and at 29% off, this is a Prime Day headphone deal you don't want to miss out on.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. $350 $248 Shop Now

Jenna Ortega told New York Magazine that she has these Sony headphones on her at all times. Ortega explains that she loves the headphones for their easy-to-use side controls and sound quality. "I’ve been getting into a lot more film scores lately, and these are so grand and elegant. They’re noise-canceling, so the sound quality is better for complicated pieces."

No matter if you choose black, silver, or blue, you'll be getting these Sony headphones for a steal. Take advantage of this low price on one of Sony's best wireless headphones while it lasts.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

