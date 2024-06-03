Sophia Bush is celebrating her first Pride month as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community after publicly coming out earlier this year.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday with a moving message for others. Reposting the sentiment, "Pride is important because someone tonight still believes they're better off dead than being themselves.".

Bush added another note of her own, writing, "You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you'll find your people. And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It's worth it. You're worth it."

Sophia Bush posts supportive message for Pride month. - Sophia Bush/Instagram

Bush sparked romance rumors with former soccer star Ashlyn Harris in October 2023, after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Grant Hughes, in August 2023.

The former couple were married for 13 months.

"Grant and Sophia are better off as friends and they weren’t getting enough time with each other before their breakup... It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other, want each other to be happy," a source told ET at the time.

Harris filed for divorce from her wife, Ali Krieger, in September 2023. The pair -- who tied the knot in 2019 after meeting in 2010 -- are parents to Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 1.

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. - Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The One Tree Hill star confirmed her relationship with the former soccer star in a cover story for Glamour magazine in April 2024, where she also broke her silence on her sexuality, publicly identifying as queer.

"I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum," Bush shared. "I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

In late May, Bush addressed the rumors that she and Harris were engaged amid a trip to Paris, France. After a series of pics that seemed to be intentionally covering up her ring finger, Bush shared a photo of her bare ring finger on her Instagram Story, writing, "I hear the internet is being wild? Y'all 🤣⚰️ I have no 'news' for you."

