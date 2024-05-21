Chad Michael Murray is looking back on his romance with ex-wife, and former One Tree Hill co-star, Sophia Bush.

While speaking to The Cut, the A Cinderella Story star spoke about their relationship and whirlwind five-month marriage.

"I was a baby. I didn't know up, down, left, right," he says about his relationship with his co-star. "You move out there and you go, 'Well, what am I supposed to do now? Get married? That's exciting!'"

Murray and Bush met on the set of the teen drama and began dating in 2003. The pair married in April 2005, and divorced the following September. At the time, Bush opted to have the marriage annulled.

Chad Michael Murray says he was a baby when he married Sophia Bush. - Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In 2018, Bush spoke out about their marriage and claimed that she was "pressured" to marry him.

In October, Erin Foster -- who dated Murray from 2001-2002, claimed that the actor cheated on her with Bush in a "very egregious way" while they lived together. At the time, Murray didn't address his ex's claim. However, One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton hit back and challenged Foster to speak out about the real timeline of the events.

Bush went on to marry Grant Hughes in 2022. The pair ended their marriage 13 months later. Bush is currently in a relationship with retired soccer player Ashlyn Harris, whom she made her red carpet debut with in April.

Chad Michael Murray is currently married to Sarah Roemer. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Murray is currently married to Sarah Roemer, whom he shares an 8-year-old son, and a 7-year-old and 8-month-old daughter with.

Speaking to The Cut, Murray says that he has been prepping for this chapter his whole life.

"I always told myself, 'I’m doing this for my future wife and kids,' and now here they are," he says.

RELATED CONTENT: