Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer's latest wedding anniversary was nothing short of memorable. The couple celebrated the nine years of marriage this week with a "total disaster" of a day, including all the "glorious chaos" that comes along with caring for three young children.

"So yesterday was my wife and I’s anniversary. Magic, magic, magic. However, the day was a total disaster," Murray, 42, began an Instagram video on Wednesday. "You ever have one of those days where no matter what you do you just, you’re just incapable. No matter what you try to accomplish — you got all these goals, all these things — the trials and tribulations build up in the day and the next thing you know you’ve miserably failed at all the tasks you set out to accomplish?"

The couple is currently deep in the trenches of fourth trimester, having welcomed their third child -- a baby girl -- just last month. They are also parents to an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

"Getting pooped on by a baby? Boom, done. You need extra dog walks in the day? Boom, done. You wanna spill the bottle even though you needed it to go out to get stuff done? Boom, done. Extra heavy traffic on a normal day? Boom, traffic," Murray continued, describing their day. "But you know what? Gotta follow it with this. All of these things may have taken place, but I wouldn’t rather have spent that time with anyone other than my wife."

In his caption, Murray further paid tribute to his wife.

"Happy Anniversary Mama:) ❤️" he wrote. "I love you and love our journey together with our rad little pack. 🐺 Even when the dishwasher malfunctions, traffic gets my goat, I run out of my granola for breakfast, we can’t find the right cloths for the kiddos, Google maps tells us a business exists but when arrive we realize Google maps needs an update, kids are tired little beans, it’s raining cats and dogs, homework needs doing, lines need memorizing, dog needs walking, house has exploded, but among all this amazing glorious chaos- I get to see you❤️

Genuinely Blessed. 🙏🙌 P.S.- the baby poop part may have happened on a different day but it was waaaaaay to good to leave out. 😂 You wouldn’t believe me if I told you how that went down😂😂😂"

Over on her page, Roemer shared a touching photo captured by their son as the couple was snuggled together in bed.

"Happy 9th Anniversary favorite human," she wrote in her caption. "I love growing, learning, juggling, & loving in this beautiful life with you. I’m so happy we get to do it together. 💕 Our son took this photo (on his own!) while we were on one of our cross-country trips. ☺️ Happy Anniversary"

Meanwhile, Murray offered an adorable glimpse at their newborn daughter on his Instagram Story. In the shot, he gazes lovingly at her as she snoozes in his arms. He wrote over the image, "Couldn't be more blessed. Thank you God."

Murray and Roemer secretly tied the knot in September 2014.

