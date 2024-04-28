Stepping out in style in Washington, D.C., as a chic celeb couple!

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris made their red carpet debut together on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, as the cut couple posed for photos on the press line.

Harris and Bush both wore black ensembles that featured matching golden spike studs, in coordinating looks from Harbison Studio.

The One Tree Hill alum wore a strapless gown adorned with floral buttons, while Harris shined in a textured black jacket and black slacks.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The couple smiled for photos at the event, held at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, D.C., and even shared a sweet moment of PDA as Bush planted a kiss on her girlfriend's cheek.

DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

Their red carpet debut comes just over a month after they made their first public appearance together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, on March 10.

A source told ET at the time, "Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris showed up to the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar viewing party together but went through security and entered the party separately. The two kept a low profile, avoiding media and mingling with friends."

The source added, "This comes after the happy couple spent a fun time together with friends at South by Southwest in Austin. The two enjoyed the festivities while in Austin, and made it a point to lay low."

News first broke in October that Bush and Harris had sparked a romance, shortly after each had split from their partners -- Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger respectively.

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes last August after 13 months of marriage. Another source told ET at the time, "Grant and Sophia are better off as friends and they weren’t getting enough time with each other before their breakup... It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other, want each other to be happy."

Just a few days before Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Bush appeared on the cover of Glamour magazine, for a profile in which she publicly came out as queer for the first time. Her story was showered with praise -- especially from Harris, who took to Instagram to celebrate and support her girlfriend.

