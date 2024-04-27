Ashlyn Harris took to Instagram on Friday to express her overwhelming pride and support for her girlfriend, actress Sophia Bush, who recently came out as queer.

Harris shared a snapshot of Bush gracing the cover of Glamour magazine's latest issue, where Bush, 41, bares her vulnerability and truth in an emotional essay.

In the 38-year-old's Instagram Story repost, Harris wrote, "Proud of you babe🥹🫠," alongside the captivating image of Bush, clad only in a brown leather jacket with her hands covering her bare chest. The cover featured a powerful quote from Bush's essay, "I feel like I can finally breathe."

Ashlyn Harris supports her girlfriend Sophia Bush - Instagram

The One Tree Hill star revealed to the magazine that she has long felt her sexuality exists on a spectrum but now feels comfortable embracing the term "queer."

"I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum," Bush shared. "I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

Bush, who has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, expressed her frustration at the necessity of coming out in 2024, a time marked by what she described as the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history. She highlighted the importance of honoring the act of coming out amid hostility and discrimination.

Her journey to self-discovery has been deeply personal, marked by introspection, therapy and the support of loved ones. Bush candidly shared her experience of shedding the weight of societal expectations and embracing her true self.

Sophia Bush - Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"I finally feel like I can breathe. I don't think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down," she said.

The actress also addressed her relationship with soccer star Ashlyn Harris, 38, confirming their romantic involvement. Bush revealed that their connection blossomed amid their respective divorces and emphasizes the profound impact of their romance has had on her life.

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush - Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images

However, Bush discussed the invasion of privacy and the spread of false narratives surrounding her divorce from ex-husband Grant Hughes, 42, and her subsequent relationship with Harris. She vehemently denied accusations of infidelity and emphasizes the emotional toll of being subjected to rumors and harassment.

"The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous -- that, to be crystal-clear, never happened --rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? Rather than realizing I had to be the most vulnerable I’ve ever been, on a public stage, despite being terrified to my core? It feels brutal," said Bush.

Despite the challenges, Bush expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her family, particularly her parents, Charles and Maureen, who have embraced her journey with love and acceptance.

Sophia Bush, Eric McCormack and Ashlyn Harris - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bush and Harris made their first public appearance together in March at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, California. Bush stunned in a gorgeous burgundy Marmar Halim gown with a thigh-high slit paired with a sparkling, jewel-encrusted choker. Meanwhile, Harris rocked a stylish suit featuring an ivory button-down shirt, diamond stud earrings, and a slew of sparkling necklaces.

The couple was photographed inside the star-studded event, where they posed for a photo with Will & Grace star Eric McCormack.

"Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris showed up to the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar viewing party together but went through security and entered the party separately. The two kept a low profile, avoiding media and mingling with friends," a source told ET at the time. "This comes after the happy couple spent a fun time together with friends at South by Southwest in Austin. The two enjoyed the festivities while in Austin, and made it a point to lay low."

News first broke in October that Bush and Harris had sparked a romance shortly after each had split from their partners -- Hughes and Ali Krieger, respectively.

A source told ET then, "Sophia and Ashlyn are dating and are into each other... Although it's new, the two are on the same page and talk about their future together."

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes in August 2023 after 13 months of marriage. "Grant and Sophia are better off as friends and they weren’t getting enough time with each other before their breakup... It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other, want each other to be happy," a source told ET at the time.

Meanwhile, Harris, a retired United States Women's National Soccer Team star, filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September. The pair -- who tied the knot in 2019 after meeting in 2010 -- are parents to Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 1.

Harris later released a statement to social media in November, addressing her split and speculation surrounding her romance with Bush.

"Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public," Harris wrote about the September divorce filing. "Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly."

Addressing the rumors that she was unfaithful during her marriage, Harris called them "unbearably painful," and untrue.

"People have run with a narrative that’s unbearably painful. Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons," she wrote. "And while I understand that the false narratives about why might feel juicer or make a better headline, they are simply not true."

She continued, "Let me be clear, “Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy. Like in many partnerships, there was work in therapy and processing done. None of this happened on a whim."

