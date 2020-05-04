South Moon Under Sale: Up to 40% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More
South Moon Under is offering multiple ways to save on the retailer's apparel and accessories on the website.
First, save up to 40% off on select gift items as part of the Mother's Day sale. Order Mom jewelry or a new dress for summer in time for her big day on Sunday (check out our favorite last-minute gift ideas!). Second, take an extra 20% to 50% off on sale items. No promo code is needed for either deal and prices are already marked.
Finally, take advantage of our exclusive coupon code with South Moon Under -- 15% off full-price styles with the code CBS15 at checkout through May 30. Exclusions apply. South Moon Under carries a range of major fashion brands such as Billabong, Free People, Patagonia and French Connection. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $100.
Shop our top picks from the South Moon Under sale.
We love jumpsuits and this buttoned, wide-leg design with open back is definitely one of our favorites.
This lightweight jacket is perfect for throwing on a layer during in-between weather.
Cozy up on the couch in a comfy cowl neck sweater like this one.
Add a gorgeous heart signet ring to your everyday jewelry collection.
This stunning printed maxi dress is now under $80.
This woven crossbody bag is a staple for summer.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
