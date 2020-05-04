Shopping

South Moon Under Sale: Up to 40% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

By Amy Lee‍
South Moon Under is offering multiple ways to save on the retailer's apparel and accessories on the website.

First, save up to 40% off on select gift items as part of the Mother's Day sale. Order Mom jewelry or a new dress for summer in time for her big day on Sunday (check out our favorite last-minute gift ideas!). Second, take an extra 20% to 50% off on sale items. No promo code is needed for either deal and prices are already marked. 

Finally, take advantage of our exclusive coupon code with South Moon Under -- 15% off full-price styles with the code CBS15 at checkout through May 30. Exclusions apply. South Moon Under carries a range of major fashion brands such as Billabong, Free People, Patagonia and French Connection. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $100.

Shop our top picks from the South Moon Under sale.

Button Front Jumpsuit
Juniper Blue
Juniper Blue Button Front Jumpsuit
South Moon Under
Button Front Jumpsuit
Juniper Blue

We love jumpsuits and this buttoned, wide-leg design with open back is definitely one of our favorites.

REGULARLY $98

Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket
Le Lis
Le Lis Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket
South Moon Under
Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket
Le Lis

This lightweight jacket is perfect for throwing on a layer during in-between weather.

REGULARLY $78

Cowl Neck Hacci Top
Neely
Neely Cowl Neck Hacci Top
South Moon Under
Cowl Neck Hacci Top
Neely

Cozy up on the couch in a comfy cowl neck sweater like this one.

REGULARLY $68

Heart Signet Ring
Tai
Tai Heart Signet Ring
South Moon Under
Heart Signet Ring
Tai

Add a gorgeous heart signet ring to your everyday jewelry collection.

REGULARLY $75

Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress
Free People
Free People Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress
South Moon Under
Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress
Free People

This stunning printed maxi dress is now under $80.

REGULARLY $128

Rectangle Woven Bag
Moda Luxe
Moda Luxe Rectangle Woven Bag
South Moon Under
Rectangle Woven Bag
Moda Luxe

This woven crossbody bag is a staple for summer.

REGULARLY $59

