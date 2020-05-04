South Moon Under Sale: Up to 40% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

South Moon Under is offering multiple ways to save on the retailer's apparel and accessories on the website.

First, save up to 40% off on select gift items as part of the Mother's Day sale. Order Mom jewelry or a new dress for summer in time for her big day on Sunday (check out our favorite last-minute gift ideas!). Second, take an extra 20% to 50% off on sale items. No promo code is needed for either deal and prices are already marked.

Finally, take advantage of our exclusive coupon code with South Moon Under -- 15% off full-price styles with the code CBS15 at checkout through May 30. Exclusions apply. South Moon Under carries a range of major fashion brands such as Billabong, Free People, Patagonia and French Connection. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $100.

Shop our top picks from the South Moon Under sale.

Button Front Jumpsuit Juniper Blue South Moon Under Button Front Jumpsuit Juniper Blue We love jumpsuits and this buttoned, wide-leg design with open back is definitely one of our favorites. REGULARLY $98 $24.98 at South Moon Under

Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket Le Lis South Moon Under Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket Le Lis This lightweight jacket is perfect for throwing on a layer during in-between weather. REGULARLY $78 $54.60 at South Moon Under

Cowl Neck Hacci Top Neely South Moon Under Cowl Neck Hacci Top Neely Cozy up on the couch in a comfy cowl neck sweater like this one. REGULARLY $68 $43.99 at South Moon Under

Heart Signet Ring Tai South Moon Under Heart Signet Ring Tai Add a gorgeous heart signet ring to your everyday jewelry collection. REGULARLY $75 $35.99 at South Moon Under

Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress Free People South Moon Under Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress Free People This stunning printed maxi dress is now under $80. REGULARLY $128 $79.99 at South Moon Under

Rectangle Woven Bag Moda Luxe South Moon Under Rectangle Woven Bag Moda Luxe This woven crossbody bag is a staple for summer. REGULARLY $59 $35.40 at South Moon Under

