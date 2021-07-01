Shopping

Spanx Sale: Take an Additional 30% Off Sale Items Including Their Best-Selling Leggings

By ETonline Staff
Spanx is having a sale you don't want to miss! The shapewear and clothing brand has kicked off their 4th of July sale early, taking an extra 30% off all sale styles through July 5. 

The summer sale event features markdowns on Spanx fan favorites, including faux leather leggings, workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. It's the perfect time to save on Spanx pieces you've been eyeing or stocking up on your tried-and-true Spanx staples. 

Shop the Spanx summer sale and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
You don't need to spend a fortune on a cute workout set. This sports bra and booty-sculpting legging combines function and fashion. 
BRA: $24 (REGULARLY $58)
LEGGING: $48 (REGULARLY $98)
Spanx Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx faux leather leggings are a bestseller. 
$43 (REGULARLY $88)
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
These soft, flexible leggings feature edgy moto details. 
$43 (REGULARLY $88)
Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. 
$48 (REGULARLY $98)
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Spanx
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Get multiples of this essential tee, made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. 
$34 (REGULARLY $68)
Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Spanx
Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Stock up on the comfy Everyday Shaping Panties.
$11 (REGULARLY $22)
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Spanx
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Score the popular Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette for under $24. The bra has a smoothing back, no wires and soft, dig-free straps. 
$24 (REGULARLY $48)
SPANX Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
SPANX Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Spanx
SPANX Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Shapewear is obviously on sale! If you want extra support and smoothing on the thigh and tummy, the Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short is the perfect choice.
$43 (REGULARLY $88)

