Spanx Sale: Take an Additional 30% Off Sale Items Including Their Best-Selling Leggings
Spanx is having a sale you don't want to miss! The shapewear and clothing brand has kicked off their 4th of July sale early, taking an extra 30% off all sale styles through July 5.
The summer sale event features markdowns on Spanx fan favorites, including faux leather leggings, workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. It's the perfect time to save on Spanx pieces you've been eyeing or stocking up on your tried-and-true Spanx staples.
If you're looking for more sales to shop during the long weekend, check out deals on Coach handbags, Khloe Kardashian's Good American, 4th of July mattress sales, J.Crew clothing, Funboy pool floats and Emily Ratajkowski's go-to JW Pei bag.
Shop the Spanx summer sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.
