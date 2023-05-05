Emily Oberg has been tying vintage-inspired sportswear with luxury since launching her brand, Sporty & Rich, in 2015.

Since then, her chic sweatshirts, sweatpants, knitwear, T-shirts, shorts, skirts and more featuring signature slogans have been spotted on stylish stars like Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lori Harvey, Elsa Hosk, and Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, and Oberg is telling ET exactly why.

"It’s a fun merch brand that people feel comfortable in. It's easy to wear, nothing too weird or different, and nothing that is risqué. I think people also love wearing things that tell the world who they are and what their interests are," she says.

"If you’re wearing a sweatshirt that says 'Wellness' in big block letters, it's pretty obvious you're into health and sports," the entrepreneur adds.

And with that, Oberg believes every customer should embrace the vibe of the brand while rocking her designs.

“We don't take ourselves seriously, I think people either get that cheekiness or they don't. … For me, it means a mix of the two worlds of sport and luxury, but also a way of life,” she explains.

“It's playing tennis in a pleated skirt and diamond necklace, going to the gym in a Loro Piana sweater, running errands in sneakers and a Birkin bag. It's just that classic combo that works so well together and always will,” the founder continues.

When it comes to creating her coveted pieces, Oberg draws inspiration from everything including Instagram, old catalogues, ads, editorials, and even someone on the street.

Some looks she’s loving right now: "I think the simpler, the better. I like to dress very casual, but I think the key is to knowing how to dress for your body type and what looks good on you. … You have to know what works and what doesn't work. I feel when someone tries to pull something off that doesn't suit them, you can notice it right away."

