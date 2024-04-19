The flowers are blooming and the birds are chirping, and while that's perfectly enjoyable, the seasonal allergies that often come with it are not. If your springtime allergies are making life unbearable, consult your physician. If you are wondering what else to do to minimize the effects of seasonal allergies, you've come to the right place.

While you can't live in a bubble, there's a lot that you can do to remove allergens from your living spaces and limit how much pollen, dander and other allergy inducers you come in contact with. According to the Mayo Clinic, keeping indoor air clean, rinsing nasal passages and eating healthy foods can help. There are also homeopathic treatments that may provide relief from symptoms, whether that means amping up your regular shower with eucalyptus steamers or trying an essential-oil-infused nasal flush. Add the cooling relief from a head cap, and you are halfway to not minding springtime so much at all.

We've shopped at some of the top-rated products on Amazon that can help with seasonal allergy and hay fever symptoms. Whether you suffer from nasal congestion, have itchy eyes, or would just like some comfort, we have stellar picks you can add to your cart now.



TheraIce Migraine Relief Cap TheraICE TheraIce Migraine Relief Cap A cooling compression head pack can make you feel better quickly. This well-rated one from TheraIce has a head-hugging design that covers your sinuses, where allergy sufferers often feel the most pressure (or it can be worn just on top of your head if you prefer). In over 36,000 positive reviews, users say things like "I slept like a baby with it on." It can also be heated if that helps you more than cold. $50 $30 40% off Shop Now

Levoit Air Purifier for Home - Allergies and Pet Hair Levoit Levoit Air Purifier for Home - Allergies and Pet Hair Minimize allergens inside your home with an air filter. Levoit has become a best-selling brand on Amazon for its popular air filters, and this one is in the mid-priced range is suitable for areas up to 1,100 feet. The brand boasts that the filter has a strong filtration performance of ultrafine particles and sleep mode which makes it quieter, though reviews say it is very quiet already. Among the nearly 100,000 positive reviews, owners say things like, "No congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and NO sore throat at all!" $100 Shop Now

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum Bissell Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum We love our pets, but their dander -- and even pollen stuck to their coats -- can exasperate allergies. The simplest way to reduce that on furniture, stairs, and even in automobiles is a lightweight, cordless vacuum. With a brush tool, upholstery tool and crevice tool, this highly-rated model from Bissell will be safe to use on even delicate upholstery, but has superb suction power. $80 Shop Now

Noveha Allergy Relief Eyelid Wipes Noveha Noveha Allergy Relief Eyelid Wipes Pre-moistened hypoallergenic eye-cleansing pads remove pollen and other irritants on the go. Infused with botanicals like chamomile and tree tea oil, these handy wipes are a simple way to clean eyes. $18 for a pack of 60 Shop Now

Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Body Restore Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Showering after coming home can help minimize pollen on your face and hair. The steam also can help decongest stuffy breathing passages, but you can amp up the experience with these mint and eucalyptus shower steamers. The natural oils also help with relaxation, according to reviews. $30 Shop Now

Navage Starter Bundle - Navage Nasal Irrigation System Navage Navage Starter Bundle - Navage Nasal Irrigation System If neti pots and other manual nasal flushes are not enough, try this nasal irrigation system to clear passages. According to a review, the Navage works as well, if not better, than other powered machines, because of the suction and helps prevent the type of build-up that can lead to infection. It comes with 30 SaltPods and AA batteries pre-installed for convenience. $100 Shop Now

Atsuwell Sinus Mask Atsuwell Atsuwell Sinus Mask Have a nice warm facial compress after 60 seconds in the microwave with this flaxseed-filled velvet mask, which can also be used cold. Lay down and let the mask block light and provide gentle comfort to the sinus area. Reviews say it is "worth its weight in gold!" $30 $17 Shop Now

Ollois Allergy OlloKit Ollois Ollois Allergy OlloKit These plant-based and certified vegan remedies are made from flowers and other natural ingredients that the brand claims will minimize various allergy symptoms. $37 Shop Now

