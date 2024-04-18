Get ready for camping trips, beach days and BBQ season with these early Memorial Day deals on coolers.
Warm temperatures are underway which means you'll need a cooler for your tailgating and BBQs this Spring. Whether you're planning to throw an epic tailgating party or a camping trip with the family in the great outdoors, a cooler and a grill to keep your food and drinks at their optimal temperature is a must.
With spring in full effect, Amazon is offering all kinds of impressive early Memorial Day deals on coolers and ice chests to help with whatever you have planned this spring and summer. From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals on Amazon to keep your drinks cold and your meats fresh. Top-rated brands like RTIC, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale that are definitely worth the investment (especially at these prices).
There are many cooler options, including compact soft coolers for impromptu spring picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's Memorial Day barbecue. Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on coolers for whatever you have in store this spring.
Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs
With 12 self-absorbent ice packs, the Scothen ice chest backpack keeps your beverages and food at the perfect temperature throughout the day. There's a bottom compartment for cold, fresh contents and an upper compartment for warm, dry goods and lunch.
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it).
Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler
When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days.
Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack
With a capacity for 54 cans, this insulated backpack cooler has ample space for all your needs.
Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler
Cue the nostalgia! This cooler is the perfect size to carry a lunch to work or the great outdoors.
Zakeep Cooler Backpack
According to the brand, this cooler backpack can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine.
Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler
Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle.
