Starting at just $10, Squish-minis are miniature-size Squishes that are available for preorder now.
Squishmellows are handsome fellows that are a widespread phenomenon with children and adults alike. The charming stuffed toys are huggable collectibles, and if you've been watching for the latest editions from the brand, the Squishalongs minis are ready for preorder. Squishmellows are so cute, but everything is more adorable as a mini.
Whether you're a new member of the SquishSquad or a long-time collector, the new Squishalongs are some of the sweetest yet. Previous editions include a Stranger Things collab, holiday-themed, snack machine Squishmellows and more.
The latest mini Squishes are just one-inch tall and are made of squeezable plastic. The eight-piece set comes with two accessories and a ring attachment so you can wear your favorite Squish. Characters include Stanley the panda, Bimbi, Lugwig, Dent and a fun mystery Squish. Two 14-piece sets of the are also dropping with a different variety of characters and also include a special hidden figure.
If you're looking to surprise a special Squish-lover in your life or can't get enough yourself, shop now while they're available for pre-order.
8=Pack - 1” Mini-Squish with 2 Accessories, 1 Ring, and a Collector’s Guide
With a collector's guide featuring numbered Mini-Squish for collectability, you can keep track of your Squish stash.
14 Pack - 1” Mini-Squish with 4 Accessories, 1 Ring, and a Collector’s Guide (Style 1)
There are two styles in the 14-piece sets, with different characters, though both still have a secret figure. This set includes Deja, Jamal, Fifi and more.
14 Pack - 1” Mini-Squish with 4 Accessories, 1 Ring, and a Collector’s Guide (Style 2)
Peter the pig, Ritter, Kai and many others inhabit this set that also comes with little accessories.
Squishmallows Original 5" Harvest 4-Pack
If you'd like some company while waiting for your new Squish-minis, this autumnal set of plushies will help you welcome Fall with Hans hedgehog, Mac acorn, Misha candle and Rocky raccoon.
