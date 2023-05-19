Fashion and food! Stacey Bendet of alice + olivia teamed up with The Golden Pear in Southampton, Bridgehampton, and East Hampton, New York, to launch a stylish and delicious collaboration.

The designer, whose pieces have been spotted on Meghan Markle, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba, and Katy Perry, partnered with the popular gourmet market, loved by Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Robert Downey Jr., Molly Sims, and Conor McGregor, to create a special latte and cookies.

Wil Weiss

The Staceface Vanilla Latte is made up of espresso, almond milk, vanilla-sweetened monk fruit, and topped with foam and cinnamon, and The Staceface sugar cookies make the perfect addition for some extra sweetness.

Beyond enjoying the yummy drink and treat, customers can also enter to win prizes by taking a selfie with their coffee cup, tagging @aliceandolivia, and using the #StaceSelfie #GoldenSummer hashtags, or by scanning a QR code at any Golden Pear location.

BFA.com

The available rewards on deck: Tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert, The Palm Tree Festival, and Governors Ball, gift packages from Too Faced, U Beauty, Sun Bum, The Slip, and Dermstore, workout classes from Melissa Wood Health and The Class by Taryn Toomy, a massage at Gurney's, an iPad, and more.

If you can’t make it to The Hamptons, New Yorkers can join in on the fun by visiting The Golden Pear pop-up at the brand’s flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York City from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.

RELATED CONTENT:

SAG Awards Fashion: Zendaya and More Stun on the Red Carpet This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Check Out Rihanna's Most Standout Maternity Style Statements

Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Glittering Style

Met Gala Drama: The 14 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments to Ever Happen