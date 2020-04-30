Stacey Dash and husband Jeffrey Marty are calling it quits.

A rep for the actress exclusively tells ET, "It is a mutual and amicable split. It was a hard decision that both of them decided to make."

Dash’s rep says she is in the process of filing the divorce paperwork.

Dash also took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and the lawyer are separating after two years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in April 2018, 10 days after meeting for the first time, and have had their fair share of ups and downs.

"My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage," the former Clueless star wrote. "After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

The news comes seven months after Dash was taken into custody on Sept. 29, after an alleged incident involving her husband. According to a cash appearance bond document obtained by ET, Marty paid $500 to bail Dash out of jail.

According to the Pasco County, Florida, complaint affidavit obtained by ET at the time, Dash and Marty allegedly "became involved in a verbal argument. The defendant pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed. The defendant was taken into custody for domestic battery."

Dash's manager told ET in a statement that the couple "had a marital dispute in their Tampa, Florida, suburb."

Dash later pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charge. ET confirmed that the case against her was closed, according to Pasco County Court records.

"Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash," Marty wrote in a statement shared to Twitter in October 2019. "She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now."

"We both look forward to getting this behind us," Marty concluded.

Dash has been married four times. Her ex-husbands include producer Brian Lovell, British executive James Maby and actor Emmanuel Xuereb.

