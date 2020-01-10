It's officially awards season!

Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon worked with Rachel Brosnahan for the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 5, using Shiseido products to create Brosnahan’s glamorous look.

Getty Images

Laura Polko styled Maude Apatow for the awards show and the HBO Official Golden Globes after-party. To complement her purple sequined Miu Miu dress, the celebrity hairstylist kept the Euphoria star's hairstyle classic and sleek, holding the look back with silver scünci wavy open bobby pins.

Laura Polko

Scarlett Johansson took part in Moët & Chandon's annual red carpet charity, Toast for a Cause, which is now in its 11th year.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon

Kate McKinnon sat with one of her comedy idols, Carol Burnett, during the Golden Globes, where Lindt treated stars to limited-edition commemorative gift boxes filled with LINDOR milk chocolate truffles.

John Salangsang/Invision for Lindt Chocolate/AP Images

Joey King stopped by the Icelandic Glacial bar during the awards show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Viola Davis got pampered ahead of the awards show with a mini hand massage at Glen Ivy Hot Springs' spa booth at the GBK Lounge.

Glen Ivy Hot Springs

The Morning Show star Janina Gavankar popped into the Luxury Experience & Co. and the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation's gifting lounge during Golden Globes weekend at Valerie Beverly Hills on Jan. 4, where celebs took away luxury items, including products from Luft Beds.

Luxury Experience & Co

So much was going on in New York City around the holidays!

Olivia Culpo was seen at Parker New York on Dec. 17, and she had even teased her trip to New York City in an Instagram Story.

Olivia Culpo

Mario Cantone performed in Michael Longoria’s Holiday Hop at the Green Room 42 in New York City on Dec. 17.

Stewie Vill Photography

And Bret Michaels rocked out at Matthew Gavin’s 4th Annual Marquis New Year’s Eve inside the Marriott Marquis in Manhattan.

Tyler Gustin

Also hitting the stage was Saweetie, who headlined a special pre-New Year's Eve performance at Mandalay Bay's LIGHT Nightclub in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

Toby Acuna/LIGHT Nightclub

Feeling hungry?

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski dined at Osaka Miami in Brickell on Jan. 4, enjoying the experience so much he personally thanked Chefs Roger Quispe and Juan Urrutia behind the sushi bar.

Osaka Miami

Snoop Dogg, Ice-T and Coco Austin brought their sweet teeth to the opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Dec. 29.

Ralph Notaro

Gloria and Emilio Estefan posed for pics at the opening of their restaurant, Estefan Kitchen Orlando, in Florida in mid-December 2019.

Felipe Cuevas

Josh Duhamel stopped into Rock & Riley's on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood on Jan. 8, where he ordered food and cocktails while catching up with a friend.

50 Cent was spotted celebrating the new year over lunch at El Dorado 305 in Miami's South Beach with his girlfriend, Jamira Haines, on Jan. 1. in Miami. The pair shared the restaurant's signature giant Tropical Jungle Juice drink and ate mixed fajitas.

El Dorado 305

Down in Florida, Serena Williams stayed at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, on Dec. 11. There she participated in Patrick Mouratoglou’s “Preseason,” a camp that brings together tennis players preparing for January’s Australian Open and other A-listers from the worlds of sports and entertainment.



Javier Hernandez/Inline Photography

Meanwhile, Post Malone got to ride on his very own Posty-themed Bird scooter in early January.

Speaking of the "Sunflower" rapper, Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Marie had some fun with “Hollywood’s Secret Service,” aka Russel Stuart, Managing Director of the Force Protection Agency at Malone's Las Vegas show.

-

Also in Sin City was Joey Fatone, who took in a performance of OPIUM at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Jan. 8. After the 8 p.m. performance, he went backstage for a photo with a few members of the OPM 73 crew.

Marcus Skrinak/Spiegelworld

Madeline Brewer and Shay Mitchell were also in Vegas, where they attended Hulu and David Chang's dinner to celebrate creativity in steaming TV at Majordomo Meat & Fish.

Jonathan Leibson for Hulu

And Aisha Tyler was there as well, kicking off CES 2020 at the Dell Experience Live press conference, where she tested out a handheld, dockable gaming PC.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Dell

Plus, Bachelor Nation's Angela Amezcua stopped by BOMANE Salon in Beverly Hills for a "holiday hair" blowout treatment and photo shoot with Taiwanese hair care brand SH-RD in December.

Michael Bezjian

And Dr. Sheila Nazarian was seen picking the perfect ensemble for the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBig 2020 Conference, where the keynote speaker will be Kris Jenner at the event at the 1Hotel West Hollywood on Jan. 11.

Annabel Newell

For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below.

