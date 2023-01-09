Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for the new year. With 2023 already here, we're looking out for discounts on workout gear from Amazon's New Year Sale. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable shoes can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from the retailer. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon.

Shop ET's top picks on the best sneakers below.

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new. $40 $21 Shop Now

PUMA Carina Sneaker Amazon PUMA Carina Sneaker White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a winter wardrobe. $70 $52 Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $85 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

