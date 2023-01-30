Stephanie Seymour opens up about allowing her son, Harry Brant's, legacy to guide her life and career in WSJ. Magazine's Women's Spring Fashion Issue. The interview is Seymour's first since announcing Harry died of an accidental overdose in January 2021. He was 24.

"If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief," Seymour says, explaining the way she can find him in all that she does.

Seymour is often able to find Harry through his own clothes. She keeps his favorite suit in her dressing room, and wears it on occasion.

Dan Jackson for WSJ. Magazine

"It still feels so good to put his clothes on," Seymour says. "I packed up these huge trunks with all his things, and I have this idea that I want to keep photographing his clothes because I think he would love it."

She's also able to find him through connections to her own wardrobe. "It was the cutest thing when they were in elementary school," she says, recounting the way Harry would choose Seymour's outfits for his parent-teacher conference. "I would say, 'OK, you can choose my outfit,' and then he would go through everything, the vintage, the everything, lay it all on the floor."

One time, Seymour remembers Harry chose a vintage Christian Dior dress and matching Manolo Bahnik heels, both in baby blue. "I'd say, 'Harry, I can't wear a vintage couture dress to a parent-teacher conference,' and he'd say, 'Why not?'"

Dan Jackson for WSJ. Magazine

Seymour married art collector Peter Brandt in 1995. At the time of their marriage, Brandt shared five children with his first wife and Seymour had one son, Dylan, from her first marriage. Together, they welcomed three more children: Peter Jr., Harry, and Lily. The blended family stays close and now, Seymour says, the grandchildren keep her going.

In October, Dylan had his first child, a son, who he named Harry.

"There’s nothing that's helped me get through all of this more than my grandchildren," Seymour says, who also considers herself grandmother to her stepchildren's kids. "A lot of people say, 'Well, they're not your grandchildren. They're Peter's grandchildren.' But they don't feel that way, and neither do I. Nothing has given me more comfort than those kids calling me Grandma Stephanie."

